Kremlin Says No Putin-Biden Conversation Planned Yet
Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2022 | 05:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) No conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden is planned so far, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"No, there is no such conversation (planned) for now," Peskov told reporters.
