Kremlin Says No Putin-Lukashenko Talks Planned In Near Future

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Kremlin Says No Putin-Lukashenko Talks Planned in Near Future

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) No talks are planned between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in the near future following the latter's trip to China, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Lukashenko was on a state visit to China from February 28 to March 2. The leaders adopted a joint statement on the further development of relations between Belarus and China in the new era.

"No, it was an exclusively a bilateral visit. So far, communication between the two presidents is not planned in the coming days. But they are happening quickly," Peskov told reporters.

More Stories From World

