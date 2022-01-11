Kremlin Says No Readiness for Putin-Biden Talk on Security Guarantees Yet

There is no readiness for a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, on security guarantees, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, adding that the work of diplomats will continue

"It is obvious that there is no readiness for a top-level conversation yet. I repeat once again, the overall picture has not yet been drawn up, it would be naive to believe that one round of negotiations will give an exhaustive result, but there is not much reason for optimism so far, the work will continue," Peskov told reporters.