UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says No Readiness For Putin-Biden Talk On Security Guarantees Yet

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2022 | 03:13 PM

Kremlin Says No Readiness for Putin-Biden Talk on Security Guarantees Yet

There is no readiness for a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, on security guarantees, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, adding that the work of diplomats will continue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) There is no readiness for a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, on security guarantees, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, adding that the work of diplomats will continue.

"It is obvious that there is no readiness for a top-level conversation yet. I repeat once again, the overall picture has not yet been drawn up, it would be naive to believe that one round of negotiations will give an exhaustive result, but there is not much reason for optimism so far, the work will continue," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

IHC dismisses petition seeking disqualification of ..

IHC dismisses petition seeking disqualification of PM Khan

30 seconds ago
 US man gets pig’s heart after through heart surg ..

US man gets pig’s heart after through heart surgery at Maryland University

11 minutes ago
 Latvian Security Services Arrest 2 People Suspecte ..

Latvian Security Services Arrest 2 People Suspected of Spying for Russia - Repor ..

44 seconds ago
 Australian Border Force Examining Veracity of Djok ..

Australian Border Force Examining Veracity of Djokovic's Entry Form - Reports

46 seconds ago
 China Imposes Lockdown in Multimillion Anyang City ..

China Imposes Lockdown in Multimillion Anyang City After Detection of Omicron Va ..

48 seconds ago
 Japan Mulls Start of Vaccination of Minors Aged Un ..

Japan Mulls Start of Vaccination of Minors Aged Under 12 in Spring - Minister

49 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.