Kremlin Says No Reason To Disbelieve Lukashenko Airline Narrative

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 04:24 PM

Kremlin says no reason to disbelieve Lukashenko airline narrative

The Kremlin said Wednesday there was no reason to doubt statements made by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, who has defended his decision to intercept a Ryanair flight and arrest an opposition activist onboard

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The Kremlin said Wednesday there was no reason to doubt statements made by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, who has defended his decision to intercept a Ryanair flight and arrest an opposition activist onboard.

"The Kremlin sees no reason not to trust statements from the leadership of Belarus," Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, shortly after Russia's ally Lukashenko addressed lawmakers in Minsk and defended the move to ground the Ryanair aircraft.

More Stories From World

