Kremlin Says No Reasons For Default In Russia, Nation Has Potential To Fulfill Obligations

Published April 11, 2022

There are no reasons for default in Russia, the country has a potential to fulfill all obligations, but the non-constructive position of opponents can complicate the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

International agency S&P Global Ratings downgraded over the weekend the long-term rating of Russia in foreign Currency to the investment level of "SD," which stands for selective default.

"This is a government issue. It can only be a man-made default ... and there are absolutely no objective reasons for such a default. Russia has all the necessary potential to fulfill all its obligations, but on the other hand, such a non-constructive position of our opponents can complicate the situation," Peskov told reporter when asked to comment on the agency's assessment of Russia's creditworthiness.

