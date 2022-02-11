UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says 'no Results' After Talks On Ukraine

Published February 11, 2022

Kremlin says 'no results' after talks on Ukraine

The Kremlin said Friday there were "no results" following a meeting of negotiators from Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France in efforts to resolve the crisis over Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :The Kremlin said Friday there were "no results" following a meeting of negotiators from Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France in efforts to resolve the crisis over Ukraine.

The diplomats met in the so-called "Normandy" format in Berlin on Thursday amid persisting fears that Russia is planning an invasion of its neighbour Ukraine.

"We all witnessed how yesterday the meeting of political advisors of the Normandy Four ended with absolutely no results," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

He said some diplomats "have problems with reading the very short and extremely clear" text of the 2015 Minsk peace agreements between Kyiv and Moscow on the separatist conflict.

"Unfortunately the Ukrainian side is doing everything not to fulfil its commitments," Peskov added.

The four-way "Normandy" format was launched in 2014 in a bid to end fighting between Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists in the east of the country.

Thursday's meeting -- which lasted more than nine hours -- took place amid a flurry of European diplomacy to defuse tensions over Ukraine.

