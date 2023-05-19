UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says No Serious Russia-US Contacts On Arms Control, Legal Framework Falling Apart

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2023 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) There are currently no serious contacts between Moscow and Washington on arms control, with the legal framework falling apart, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee said on Thursday that a group of Republican senators had introduced legislation calling on the United States to withdraw from the New START arms control treaty and to bolster its nuclear forces.

"In general, the topic of arms control and strategic stability is an extremely important topic not only for Russia and the United States, but for the whole world.

And now we can only state with regret that there are no serious substantive contacts on these issues between Moscow and Washington," Peskov told reporters, adding that "the last remnants of the international legal framework in this area are falling apart."

The situation on arms control is very sad, he said, noting that the responsibility lies entirely with the United States.

