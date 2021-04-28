Kremlin Says No 'Shadow' COVID-19 Statistics Exists in Russia, No Third Wave Underway Now

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The Kremlin believes that no "shadow" COVID-19 statistics exist in Russia and the country currently sees no third wave of the pandemic, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Bloomberg has reported, citing "unofficial government statistics" that the third wave of COVID-19 begun in Russia.

"No, you see the numbers, you see the numbers, they are available to everyone," Peskov told reporters when asked about the third wave.

The spokesman also said that shadow COVID-19 statistics in Russia "does not exist and can not exist."

Regarding the vaccines, Peskov said that the Kremlin believes "the rate of vaccination is absolutely in line with the demand of the population" right now, adding that the authorities expect the vaccination rate to accelerate over time.

As of now, over 12 million Russians have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and some 7.7 million have been fully vaccinated.