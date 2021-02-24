Kremlin Says No Talk of Russia Scrapping Military Draft

Scrapping conscription in Russia is out of question, as military service is a constitutional duty of Russian men, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

In a Tuesday interview, popular Russian actor and tv presenter Dmitry Nagiev criticized military draft. The actor believes his service in the army was "a waste of time.

"Military service is and will remain a constitutional duty of citizens of the Russian Federation. One can express a personal opinion, but should proceed from the fact that it is an absolute constitutional duty of citizens of the Russian Federation," Peskov said when asked whether the country had ever mulled replacing conscription with contract military service.

He specified that there is no talk to change the current state of affairs.