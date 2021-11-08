Kremlin Says No Timeline for Launching Nord Stream 2 Yet

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) There is no timeline for launching the Nord Stream 2 project yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"No, not yet. Of course, this will take some time, and here the main thing is to wait patiently," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman added that the project is of major importance for the energy security of Europe.