MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that there are no updates on the issue of the possibility to host negotiations on Afghanistan by Russia.

Peskov was asked what is President Vladimir Putin's opinion on the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) and whether there are plans to remove the movement from the list of organizations banned in Russia.

"So far, there are no updates on this matter. If there are any, we will inform you. Surely, the Taliban movement is a solid and powerful enough force operating in Afghanistan. Naturally, is important for us that everything that happens in Afghanistan does not pose a threat to the perimeter of our partners' borders. First of all, Tajikistan, of course," Peskov said.