UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Says No Updates On Russia's Possible Plans To Host Negotiations On Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 02:40 PM

Kremlin Says No Updates on Russia's Possible Plans to Host Negotiations on Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that there are no updates on the issue of the possibility to host negotiations on Afghanistan by Russia.

Peskov was asked what is President Vladimir Putin's opinion on the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) and whether there are plans to remove the movement from the list of organizations banned in Russia.

"So far, there are no updates on this matter. If there are any, we will inform you. Surely, the Taliban movement is a solid and powerful enough force operating in Afghanistan. Naturally, is important for us that everything that happens in Afghanistan does not pose a threat to the perimeter of our partners' borders. First of all, Tajikistan, of course," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Russia Vladimir Putin Tajikistan All From

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 192 million, dea ..

1 hour ago

No impact of Iran earthquake in UAE, says NCM

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 23, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

With UAE participation, Tokyo Olympics to begin to ..

17 hours ago

Minor incident between flydubai and Gulf Air aircr ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.