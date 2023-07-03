Kremlin Says No Updates Regarding Extension of Grain Deal

The Kremlin has no updates regarding fulfillment of obligations towards Russia that are a part of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) The Kremlin has no updates regarding fulfillment of obligations towards Russia that are a part of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Peskov was asked about a report of the Financial Times newspaper that said that the European Union is looking into the possibility of reconnecting the Russian Agricultural Bank to SWIFT through the creation of a subsidiary to safeguard the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is due to expire on July 17.

"No, so far we have nothing to report on the implementation of that part of the agreements that concerned the Russian side," the spokesman said, adding that "not much hopes remain" as the deadline for the extension of the grain deal is approaching.