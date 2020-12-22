UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Says Nobody Can Speak Of Navalny's 'Poisoning' With Certainty

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 03:26 PM

Kremlin Says Nobody Can Speak of Navalny's 'Poisoning' With Certainty

Nobody can say with certainty that opposition figure Alexey Navalny was poisoned, Russia does not have any information about that, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Nobody can say with certainty that opposition figure Alexey Navalny was poisoned, Russia does not have any information about that, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

Russia has said repeatedly that it was unable to get the necessary information from Berlin, Sweden, and France, Peskov said.

"We have not been able for a while now to get the information we requested from the OPCW. So we cannot speak about poisoning with any certainty, we have no information about that. Everything else, you should consider it in light of what the Federal Security Service [FSB] said yesterday," Peskov told reporters.

The FSB on Monday said that Navalny's "investigation" into an alleged attempt on his life was a provocation.

A conversation with purportedly a government official, which was published by Navalny, is fake, the FSB said.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Navalny's latest claim of the involvement of the Federal Security Service of Russia could not possibly discredit the agency, which was protecting Russians against various dangers.

"I am going to overstep a little, probably, and voice my own point of view, which I do not usually state, as I have no right to. So it's a bit of an overstep. In general, you could say that the patient is clearly paranoid. And you may see some signs of delusions of grandeur because, as they say, he compares himself to Jesus," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Russia France Berlin Sweden May From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Rizwan shines as Pakistan defeats New Zealand in 3 ..

4 minutes ago

Cristiano Ronaldo leads Player of Year and Century ..

6 minutes ago

Rizwan-inspired Pakistan stops New Zealand T20 swe ..

53 seconds ago

Putin to Be Briefed on Article Saying Safronov Cas ..

54 seconds ago

Consultative meeting organized for members Provin ..

57 seconds ago

Foolproof security arrangements for Christmas fina ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.