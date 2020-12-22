Nobody can say with certainty that opposition figure Alexey Navalny was poisoned, Russia does not have any information about that, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Nobody can say with certainty that opposition figure Alexey Navalny was poisoned, Russia does not have any information about that, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

Russia has said repeatedly that it was unable to get the necessary information from Berlin, Sweden, and France, Peskov said.

"We have not been able for a while now to get the information we requested from the OPCW. So we cannot speak about poisoning with any certainty, we have no information about that. Everything else, you should consider it in light of what the Federal Security Service [FSB] said yesterday," Peskov told reporters.

The FSB on Monday said that Navalny's "investigation" into an alleged attempt on his life was a provocation.

A conversation with purportedly a government official, which was published by Navalny, is fake, the FSB said.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Navalny's latest claim of the involvement of the Federal Security Service of Russia could not possibly discredit the agency, which was protecting Russians against various dangers.

"I am going to overstep a little, probably, and voice my own point of view, which I do not usually state, as I have no right to. So it's a bit of an overstep. In general, you could say that the patient is clearly paranoid. And you may see some signs of delusions of grandeur because, as they say, he compares himself to Jesus," Peskov said.