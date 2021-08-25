Kremlin Says Nord Stream 2 Only Commercial Project to Provide Energy Security to Europe

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is a solely commercial undertaking, which will greatly contribute to the energy security in Europe, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is a solely commercial undertaking, which will greatly contribute to the energy security in Europe, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

The pipeline project operator Nord Stream 2 AG told Sputnik on Wednesday that it does not agree with the ruling of German Dusseldorf regional court, which declined to grant the Nord Stream 2 exemptions from the EU Gas Directive.

"These issues are mostly corporate, the company itself should take decisions on its further moves. We can only reiterate statements, which were voiced earlier at different levels, that Nord Stream 2 is a solely commercial project, an international one, which is aimed at contributing significantly to the energy security of entire Europe," Peskov stated.

The Nord Stream 2 project, which is almost completed, provides for the construction of a 745-mile offshore twin pipeline aimed to supply up to 1.9 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia directly to Germany. Ukraine and several eastern European states called on the European Union to abandon the project, citing the bloc's perceived over-dependence on Moscow. Russia has repeatedly called to stop politicizing the project.