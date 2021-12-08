Kremlin Says Nord Stream 2 Was Not Mentioned During Virtual Talks between Putin, Biden

UrduPoint.com

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project was not mentioned during the Tuesday online talks between Russian President Vladimir and US President Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project was not mentioned during the Tuesday online talks between Russian President Vladimir and US President Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"No ... the Nord Stream 2 was not mentioned in any way yesterday, " Peskov told reporters when asked if Biden told Putin that Washington would influence Germany to suspend the Nord Stream 2 project.

