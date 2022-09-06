UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Nord Stream Sanctions Made Maintenance System Of Units, Assemblies Inoperable

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2022 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The sanctions imposed by the West against Russia have rendered inoperable the system for maintaining turbine components and assemblies necessary for pumping gas through the Nord Stream 1, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Gazprom has repeatedly confirmed its reliability as a guarantor of the energy security of the European continent, even in a broader context, but the sanctions imposed, namely the EU, the UK, the US, Canada ” they actually interrupted, made inoperative the system for the maintenance of turbine units and assemblies that ensure (gas) pumping," Peskov told reporters.

The maintenance of the Nord Stream turbine is not carried out, the official said, noting that it is Europe that is entirely responsibility for the situation.

When asked if the pipeline could not resume operations at all, Peskov said that Russia cannot say how the repair work would be carried out because of sanctions, hindering this process.

