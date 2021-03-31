UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says Normandy Four Political Advisers Should Boost Effort Toward Leaders' Summit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 04:03 PM

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed the belief on Wednesday that Normandy Four political advisers should step up their effort to organize a potential summit of the Normandy Four leaders

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed the belief on Wednesday that Normandy Four political advisers should step up their effort to organize a potential summit of the Normandy Four leaders.

At their recent negotiations, Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron pointed to the need to "activate negotiations of the political advisers," Peskov told reporters.

"I do not think there is a need for the heads of state to meet just to point to lack of progress and to once again express their deep concerns over the escalation of tensions along the separation line ... They have repeatedly expressed all concerns, they have repeatedly pointed to lack of progress in the implementation of the previously reached agreements, therefore political advisers must step up their effort to create conditions for the potential summit," Peskov added.

