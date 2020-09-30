UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says Not All Officials Observe 2-Week Quarantine Before Meeting With Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Not all Russian officials or executives of national companies observe a two-week quarantine prior to having meetings with President Vladimir Putin, as it depends on every specific situation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Some undergo a two-week quarantine, some are quarantined for several days, some meet [with Putin] without any quarantine at all. It depends on a person, their schedule and the epidemiological situation in each individual office or ministry," Peskov told reporters.

According to the spokesman, a responsible official or executive will first assess all possible threats.

"And then they themselves decide on a quarantine before meeting with the head of state," he explained.

The spokesman went on to deny rumors about stringent quarantine rules in the presidential office.

He noted that there are officials who are currently fighting the virus or have already recovered, stressing that this is "an inevitable process." Active testing has been underway in the office since March, he recalled.

Speaking about resurging COVID-19 cases, Peskov said that the health care system capacity takes center stage in dealing with the infection, not bans or restrictions.

"You know that thanks to the titanic efforts of both the Federal government and regions, our country's health care system has been fully mobilized, equipped, and fitted with everything necessary. Stocks of personal protective equipment have been created. This is the main response and reaction to the increase in the number of infected people," he said.

Peskov, however, urged everyone to stay as vigilant as possible.

