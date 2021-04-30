Kremlin Says Not Aware of Circumstances of Death of Russian Scientist Accused of Treason

The Kremlin is not aware of the circumstances in the death of Russian scientist Viktor Kudryavtsev, who had been accused of state treason, and thus it is incorrect somehow criticize Russian investigative bodies in this case, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The Kremlin is not aware of the circumstances in the death of Russian scientist Viktor Kudryavtsev, who had been accused of state treason, and thus it is incorrect somehow criticize Russian investigative bodies in this case, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Thursday, it was reported that Kudryavtsev, a scientist from Russian rocket and spacecraft scientific center TsNIIMash, arrested in July 2018 on charges of state treason, had died. Kudryavtsev was suspected of sending secret data to the von Karman Institute for Fluid Dynamics, a NATO research center in Belgium, with which TsNIIMash conducted a joint project. In September 2019, Kudryavtsev was released from a pre-trial detention center on his own recognizance not to flee. Later, investigators suspended the preliminary investigation of the case owing to Kudryavtsev's illness.

A correspondent said, during a Friday briefing with Peskov, that Kudryavtsev spent over a year in pre-trial detention and afterwards no charges were filed against him. When asked whether such case put the Russian investigative authorities in a bad light, Peskov completely rejected this.

"At first, we do not know the reasons of his death, and second, we do not know the circumstances. Therefore, I do not agree with you and I am not ready to accuse anyone of anything. That case was about accusations of treason. This is a very serious accusation, and each time it prescribes a special mode of investigative actions, and the process is often held behind closed doors. These are special cases, I will refrain from any interpretations or comments without having the information," Peskov said.

This comes several hours following the detention of Ivan Pavlov, a Russian lawyer defending former military journalist and Roscosmos employee Ivan Safronov in a treason case. The lawyer, who is also defending opposition activist Alexey Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia), was detained in Moscow on Friday morning over what investigators believe to be "disclosure of data related to a preliminary investigation."