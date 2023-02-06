UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Not Aware Of Kiev Using Banned Chemical Substances

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2023 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that he does not have any information on Kiev allegedly using chemical substances against Russian troops.

Acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said earlier in the day that Kiev is using chemical weapons in the areas of Vuhledar and Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, and dropping them from drones.

"Unfortunately, I do not have such information, I think that if there is information, then it is reported to Commander-in-Chief (Vladimir Putin) through our military, and here, of course, it would be appropriate for you to contact the Ministry of Defense for detailed data," Peskov told reporters.

