MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that he has no information regarding the whereabouts of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military company.

"I have no such information," Peskov told reporters.

The Wagner Group seized an army headquarters in the Russian southern city of Rostov-on-Don on the night of June 23 and moved toward Moscow on the following day. Prigozhin presented his actions as a response to the alleged attack on his group's field camps by the defense ministry, which the latter rejected. Prigozhin agreed to stop the mutiny after negotiations with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who acted at the request of Russian President Vladimir Putin. On Tuesday, Lukashenko confirmed that Prigozhin had arrived in Belarus.