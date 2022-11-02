Kremlin Says Not Aware of Some Possible Iranian Attack on Saudi Arabia, Other Countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Moscow has no information regarding some possible attack by Iran on Saudi Arabia and other countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia had shared intelligence with the US about an "imminent attack" from Iran on targets within its territory.

"We do not have such information at all, and we do not know where these speculations came from," Peskov told reporters.