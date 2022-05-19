UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Not Aware Yet Of Details Of Plan For Ukraine Proposed By Italy, Welcomes Help:Dmitry Peskov

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2022 | 04:52 PM

Kremlin Says Not Aware Yet of Details of Plan for Ukraine Proposed by Italy, Welcomes Help:Dmitry Peskov

Moscow does not know yet the details of the plan for a settlement in Ukraine proposed by Rome, but welcomes the participation of anyone who can contribute to the political solution of the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Moscow does not know yet the details of the plan for a settlement in Ukraine proposed by Rome, but welcomes the participation of anyone who can contribute to the political solution of the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, la Repubblica newspaper reported that Italy had proposed a plan to resolve the crisis in Ukraine, consisting of four stages.

The document drawn up by the Italian foreign ministry with the participation of the government, was handed over to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"The participation of everyone who can contribute to the settlement is welcome, no one rejects such sincere efforts. While we, unfortunately, do not know the details of this plan, I do not know if this was somehow brought through diplomatic channels, we learned this from media. For now, I cannot give a more specific comment," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Rome Italy Media From Government

Recent Stories

Shopkeeper held for selling pesticides illegally

Shopkeeper held for selling pesticides illegally

35 seconds ago
 Acting Governor Balochistan accepts Magsi's resign ..

Acting Governor Balochistan accepts Magsi's resignation

37 seconds ago
 UVAS holds training on ‘Professional Skill Devel ..

UVAS holds training on ‘Professional Skill Development for Graduating Students ..

42 minutes ago
 Ziauddin University Karachi seeks UVAS collaborati ..

Ziauddin University Karachi seeks UVAS collaboration to initiate veterinary degr ..

42 minutes ago
 Two died, another injured in two separate accident ..

Two died, another injured in two separate accidents

38 seconds ago
 Beijing reports 64 new local COVID-19 infections

Beijing reports 64 new local COVID-19 infections

40 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.