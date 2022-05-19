Kremlin Says Not Aware Yet of Details of Plan for Ukraine Proposed by Italy, Welcomes Help:Dmitry Peskov

Moscow does not know yet the details of the plan for a settlement in Ukraine proposed by Rome, but welcomes the participation of anyone who can contribute to the political solution of the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Moscow does not know yet the details of the plan for a settlement in Ukraine proposed by Rome, but welcomes the participation of anyone who can contribute to the political solution of the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, la Repubblica newspaper reported that Italy had proposed a plan to resolve the crisis in Ukraine, consisting of four stages.

The document drawn up by the Italian foreign ministry with the participation of the government, was handed over to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"The participation of everyone who can contribute to the settlement is welcome, no one rejects such sincere efforts. While we, unfortunately, do not know the details of this plan, I do not know if this was somehow brought through diplomatic channels, we learned this from media. For now, I cannot give a more specific comment," Peskov told reporters.