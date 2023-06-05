(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that he has no information of Indonesia transmitting its plan for resolving the situation in Ukraine through diplomatic channels to Moscow.

Earlier in the month, Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto announced a settlement plan on the situation in Ukraine that implies a ceasefire and the creation of a demilitarized zone between Russia and Ukraine that would be overseen by UN peacekeeping troops.

"I do not know that something detailed was presented via the diplomatic channels, so I cannot say anything," Peskov told a briefing.