Kremlin Says Not Ruling Out Possibility of Russia-US Contacts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Moscow is not ruling out the possibility of contacts with Washington, if it is necessary to ensure the interests of the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Tuesday night, two drones attempted to strike the Kremlin in Moscow, but they were disabled and caused no casualties or material damage. On Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that "decisions on such actions and terrorist attacks are made not in Kiev, but in Washington.

" Later, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said that the United States had nothing to do with a recent drone attack on the Kremlin.

"Of course, they (contacts) are possible. Of course, any contacts are possible to achieve our goals, to ensure our interests, of course, contacts will continue, if necessary," Peskov said, answering the question whether any contacts between Moscow and Washington are possible in light of the drone attack on the Kremlin.