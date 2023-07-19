(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) The West is ready to turn a blind eye to any terrorist attacks that Kiev commits in Russia, including the attack against the Crimean Bridge, this is nothing new for Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

On Monday, the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that Kiev carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, using two underwater drones. The road part of the bridge was damaged, two adults were killed, and one child was injured.

"The collective West is ready to turn a blind eye to any terrorist attacks that the Kiev regime commits in our country... This is nothing new, it was like this before, and it will continue to be like this. We understand this perfectly well," Peskov said.