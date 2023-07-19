Open Menu

Kremlin Says Not Surprised By Lack Of West's Condemnation Of Crimean Bridge Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Kremlin Says Not Surprised by Lack of West's Condemnation of Crimean Bridge Attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) The West is ready to turn a blind eye to any terrorist attacks that Kiev commits in Russia, including the attack against the Crimean Bridge, this is nothing new for Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

On Monday, the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that Kiev carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, using two underwater drones. The road part of the bridge was damaged, two adults were killed, and one child was injured.

"The collective West is ready to turn a blind eye to any terrorist attacks that the Kiev regime commits in our country... This is nothing new, it was like this before, and it will continue to be like this. We understand this perfectly well," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Moscow Russia Road Kiev

Recent Stories

Govt taking concrete steps for country's stability ..

Govt taking concrete steps for country's stability: Marriyum

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan apologizes woman judge in threats case

Imran Khan apologizes woman judge in threats case

2 hours ago
 DEWA launches new disruptive lab at its distributi ..

DEWA launches new disruptive lab at its distribution power division complex

2 hours ago
 DXB receives ACI accessibility accreditation for i ..

DXB receives ACI accessibility accreditation for its commitment to inclusive tra ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to develop legal framew ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to develop legal framework for RTA

3 hours ago
 Heavy monsoon rains claim 13 lives in twin cities

Heavy monsoon rains claim 13 lives in twin cities

3 hours ago
Ministry of Finance launches Digital Public Consul ..

Ministry of Finance launches Digital Public Consultation

3 hours ago
 Chad-based UAE field hospital in Amdjarass treats ..

Chad-based UAE field hospital in Amdjarass treats 1,220 Sudanese refugees since ..

3 hours ago
 Zardari, Bilawal meet PM Shehbaz in Islamabad

Zardari, Bilawal meet PM Shehbaz in Islamabad

4 hours ago
 Arada launches Saro, seventh and final phase of Sh ..

Arada launches Saro, seventh and final phase of Sharjah’s megaproject, Masaar

4 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s Permanent Rep ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

4 hours ago
 PM applauds UAE’s support for Pakistan’s econo ..

PM applauds UAE’s support for Pakistan’s economic, financial stability

4 hours ago

More Stories From World