MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Moscow is not willing to trust only words of US officials about helping to ensure agricultural exports from Russia if the country returns to the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US will help to ensure the safe export of Russian food and agricultural products through the Black Sea if Moscow decides to return to the Black Sea grain deal.

"No, we wouldn't trust solely their word," Peskov said, answering the question whether Russia is willing to believe the words of US officials about the grain deal.