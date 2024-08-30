Kremlin says not worried Putin could be arrested in ICC member Mongolia

The Kremlin said Friday it was not worried that Mongolia could arrest President Vladimir Putin during his visit next week to the member of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which has issued a warrant for the Russian leader

Putin will travel to Mongolia on Tuesday, in a first trip to an ICC member since The Hague-based court issued a warrant for his arrest over the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children in March 2023.

"There are no worries, we have a great dialogue with our friends from Mongolia," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Asked if Moscow had discussed the arrest warrant with Ulaanbaatar ahead of Putin's trip, he said: "All aspects of the visit were carefully prepared."

Ukraine on Friday urged Mongolia to arrest Putin when he visits the country.