Open Menu

Kremlin Says Not Worried Putin Could Be Arrested In ICC Member Mongolia

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2024 | 07:44 PM

Kremlin says not worried Putin could be arrested in ICC member Mongolia

The Kremlin said Friday it was not worried that Mongolia could arrest President Vladimir Putin during his visit next week to the member of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which has issued a warrant for the Russian leader

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The Kremlin said Friday it was not worried that Mongolia could arrest President Vladimir Putin during his visit next week to the member of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which has issued a warrant for the Russian leader.

Putin will travel to Mongolia on Tuesday, in a first trip to an ICC member since The Hague-based court issued a warrant for his arrest over the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children in March 2023.

"There are no worries, we have a great dialogue with our friends from Mongolia," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Asked if Moscow had discussed the arrest warrant with Ulaanbaatar ahead of Putin's trip, he said: "All aspects of the visit were carefully prepared."

Ukraine on Friday urged Mongolia to arrest Putin when he visits the country.

Related Topics

ICC Ukraine Moscow Russia Visit Ulaanbaatar Vladimir Putin Mongolia March Criminals All From Court

Recent Stories

Sports included in Governor's initiative

Sports included in Governor's initiative

1 minute ago
 One dead, six injured in rain-related incidents in ..

One dead, six injured in rain-related incidents in Bahawalnagar

1 minute ago
 Stocks climb as inflation data fuels rate-cut hope ..

Stocks climb as inflation data fuels rate-cut hopes

2 minutes ago
 Brother kills brother over rainwater drainage disp ..

Brother kills brother over rainwater drainage dispute

1 minute ago
 2 killed, 2 injured in roof collapse

2 killed, 2 injured in roof collapse

1 minute ago
 FPCCI, SECP organize seminar on new portal ‘eZfi ..

FPCCI, SECP organize seminar on new portal ‘eZfile’

23 minutes ago
Punjab govt striving hard to prevent environmental ..

Punjab govt striving hard to prevent environmental pollution: MPA

23 minutes ago
 272 profiteers booked, over Rs 10.3 mln fined on s ..

272 profiteers booked, over Rs 10.3 mln fined on selling substandard goods

23 minutes ago
 LCCI, PSQCA step into partnership by signing MOU

LCCI, PSQCA step into partnership by signing MOU

26 minutes ago
 ICT admin moves to launch e-stamping system

ICT admin moves to launch e-stamping system

26 minutes ago
 CPO orders arrest of acid attacker

CPO orders arrest of acid attacker

26 minutes ago
 PEF honours matriculation position holders with la ..

PEF honours matriculation position holders with laptops, certificates

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World