UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Nothing New On Security Proposals, West Prefers To Focus On Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Kremlin Says Nothing New on Security Proposals, West Prefers to Focus on Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) There is nothing new on security guarantees proposals, the West prefers to concentrate on Russia's alleged invasion of Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Probably, first of all, it can be said that there has been nothing new in terms of security guarantees for Russia in recent days.

Our Western partners prefer not to mention this topic, and instead of this topic, they prefer to discuss in a very, very exalted way the existing, in their opinion, problem of Russia's coming 'invasion' of Ukraine," Peskov told reporters when asked whether it is possible to talk about a decrease in tensions around Russia.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia All

Recent Stories

Expansion of Interview Waiver Eligibility for Paki ..

Expansion of Interview Waiver Eligibility for Pakistani Visa Holders

17 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs turns 100% paperless, awarded “100 ..

Dubai Customs turns 100% paperless, awarded “100% Paperless Stamp” by Digita ..

20 minutes ago
 Rakhine rebels clash again with Myanmar junta troo ..

Rakhine rebels clash again with Myanmar junta troops: spokesman

22 minutes ago
 Taiwan reports 49 new COVID-19 cases

Taiwan reports 49 new COVID-19 cases

22 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 6,835 new COVID-19 cases

Philippines logs 6,835 new COVID-19 cases

22 minutes ago
 5 arrested for killing couple in Charbagh: Police

5 arrested for killing couple in Charbagh: Police

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>