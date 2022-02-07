Kremlin Says Nothing New on Security Proposals, West Prefers to Focus on Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) There is nothing new on security guarantees proposals, the West prefers to concentrate on Russia's alleged invasion of Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Probably, first of all, it can be said that there has been nothing new in terms of security guarantees for Russia in recent days.

Our Western partners prefer not to mention this topic, and instead of this topic, they prefer to discuss in a very, very exalted way the existing, in their opinion, problem of Russia's coming 'invasion' of Ukraine," Peskov told reporters when asked whether it is possible to talk about a decrease in tensions around Russia.