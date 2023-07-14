MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that there is nothing to add to the issues of the extension of Russia's participation in the grain deal.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow is considering the option of suspending participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative until conditions that concern Russia are fulfilled.

"Yesterday, the president actually outlined his position on this deal. Like before, there are no new elements yet," Peskov told a briefing.

The spokesman added that Russia still has several days to make a decision, as well as to work out all the issues connected with grain ships from leaving Ukrainian ports should the suspension take place.