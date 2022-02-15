Kremlin Says Nothing Unusual in Return of Troops to Bases After Drills

There is nothing out of the ordinary in the return of some troops to their bases after completing drills, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday when asked if the return of military units means de-escalation

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the southern and western military units have started returning their troops to places of permanent deployment.

"We have always said that after the exercise ends, those stages that must be completed within a certain time frame, the troops return to their places of permanent deployment, this is happening this time as well. There is no novelty here. It's a normal process," Peskov told reporters.