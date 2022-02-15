UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Nothing Unusual In Return Of Troops To Bases After Drills

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2022 | 03:53 PM

Kremlin Says Nothing Unusual in Return of Troops to Bases After Drills

There is nothing out of the ordinary in the return of some troops to their bases after completing drills, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday when asked if the return of military units means de-escalation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) There is nothing out of the ordinary in the return of some troops to their bases after completing drills, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday when asked if the return of military units means de-escalation.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the southern and western military units have started returning their troops to places of permanent deployment.

"We have always said that after the exercise ends, those stages that must be completed within a certain time frame, the troops return to their places of permanent deployment, this is happening this time as well. There is no novelty here. It's a normal process," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

Governor Shah Farman condoles over MNA's death

Governor Shah Farman condoles over MNA's death

2 minutes ago
 US offers $1 bn in loan guarantees for Ukraine:Ant ..

US offers $1 bn in loan guarantees for Ukraine:Antony Blinken

2 minutes ago
 Germany Needs 'Coaxing' When It Comes to Imposing ..

Germany Needs 'Coaxing' When It Comes to Imposing Sanctions on Russia - Sullivan

2 minutes ago
 UAE announces 930 new COVID-19 cases, 2,689 recove ..

UAE announces 930 new COVID-19 cases, 2,689 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

25 minutes ago
 Advisory for farmers of Soybean

Advisory for farmers of Soybean

2 minutes ago
 Nigeria top cop held over drug cartel ties

Nigeria top cop held over drug cartel ties

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>