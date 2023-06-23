MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Recent statements by former US President Barack Obama about residents of Crimea have glimpse of sense, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

In a recent interview with the CNN broadcaster, Obama said that many Russian-speaking residents of Crimea supported the idea of the peninsula's joining to Russia in 2014.

According to him, there was a certain sympathy for the ideas represented by Russia in Crimea.

"We see that from time to time such rational judgments still make their way through," Peskov told reporters, adding that there is a "rational grain" in this statement.