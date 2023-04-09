Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Old Security Pillars Grew Obsolete, No Longer Functioning

Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Kremlin Says Old Security Pillars Grew Obsolete, No Longer Functioning

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, April 9 (Sputnik) - The new global landscape and emerging challenges have rendered former pillars of security obsolete, with the threats previously obscure becoming more pronounced, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, announced plans to develop a security concept of the Union State of Russia and Belarus following their talks in Moscow.

"It is now clear that the old pillars of security are no longer working, they are outdated, because the environment has changed beyond recognition, new threats have emerged, those threats that were previously veiled are now sticking out, all the masks are torn away, and, therefore, our attitude to everything that is happening must be positioned accordingly," Peskov said.

Peskov also said that the Putin-Lukashenko talks will give momentum to finalize those approaches.

"Such an extra impetus has already been given to all the bureaucrats ” in a good sense of the word ” and to the governments to finalize those political agreements that the presidents have reached at the expert level," he said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Belarus April Sunday All

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation ..

Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation Institute to enhance services

13 minutes ago
 UAB successfully completes issuance of additional ..

UAB successfully completes issuance of additional Tier 1 capital instruments

13 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment leads n ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment leads national efforts with â€˜Green ..

28 minutes ago
 UAE participates in the WB-IMF Spring Meetings

UAE participates in the WB-IMF Spring Meetings

2 hours ago
 Indonesia sets indicative 2024 budget ceiling at U ..

Indonesia sets indicative 2024 budget ceiling at US$66.92 bn

2 hours ago
 Falconry between past and present at Abu Dhabi Int ..

Falconry between past and present at Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.