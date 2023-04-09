Kremlin Says Old Security Pillars Grew Obsolete, No Longer Functioning

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, April 9 (Sputnik) - The new global landscape and emerging challenges have rendered former pillars of security obsolete, with the threats previously obscure becoming more pronounced, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, announced plans to develop a security concept of the Union State of Russia and Belarus following their talks in Moscow.

"It is now clear that the old pillars of security are no longer working, they are outdated, because the environment has changed beyond recognition, new threats have emerged, those threats that were previously veiled are now sticking out, all the masks are torn away, and, therefore, our attitude to everything that is happening must be positioned accordingly," Peskov said.

Peskov also said that the Putin-Lukashenko talks will give momentum to finalize those approaches.

"Such an extra impetus has already been given to all the bureaucrats ” in a good sense of the word ” and to the governments to finalize those political agreements that the presidents have reached at the expert level," he said.