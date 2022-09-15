Kremlin Says One Can Hardly Pin Any Hopes on New US Ambassador to Russia

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on reports about a new US ambassador in Moscow, that one can hardly pin any hopes on the envoy.

CNN reported on Wednesday, citing sources in the know, that US President Joe Biden is expected to nominate current Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy to serve as the new chief of the mission in Russia.

"It is hardly possible to pin any hopes on the US ambassador in Moscow, so no," Peskov told reporters.