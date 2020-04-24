UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 03:31 PM

Kremlin Says One Week Left to Make Decision on Extending COVID-19 Self-Isolation Regime

There is still one week left to make a decision on the need to extend Russia's self-isolation regime, imposed in the country for containing the spreading of COVID-19, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

The regime expires on April 30.

"Wait, there is still some time left. You know that this regime will be in place for one more week. So, we have a week ahead," Peskov told reporters, asked about the decision on whether the self-isolation regime should be extended.

