Kremlin Says Perm Attack Should Be Assessed by Law Enforcement Agencies

The shooting at the university in Perm should be assessed by law enforcement agencies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) The shooting at the university in Perm should be assessed by law enforcement agencies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Here, of course, law enforcement agencies will need to give an expert assessment. But, apparently, we are still talking about some deviations that the young man who committed this murder has.

And of course, I think that specialists need to deal with this and try to understand what caused this tragedy," Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on restricting laws on arms circulation, the spokesman said that the legislation was amended and all the necessary measures had been taken to implement these changes.

"But, unfortunately, you see that a tragedy took place, it needs to be analyzed," he added.