Kremlin Says Photo, Video Materials From Ukraine's Bucha Cannot Be Trusted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2022 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Photo and video materials of dead civilians allegedly strewn across the Ukrainian town of Bucha northwest of Kiev disseminated by the Ukrainian side cannot be trusted, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Over the weekend, the Ukrainian authorities and the media circulated a footage allegedly taken in Bucha, with a number of bodies of dead people lying on the road. The Russian defense ministry said that all photos and videos allegedly evidencing the Russian troops' crimes in Bucha are yet another provocation, as Russian units completely withdrew from the town as early as March 30.

"This information should be seriously questioned. From what we have seen, video materials cannot be trusted in many respects because our specialists from the Ministry of Defense have revealed signs of video forgeries and various fakes of one kind or another," Peskov told reporters.

Facts and Calendar sequence also speak against the reliability of Ukraine's statements, the official added.

"We categorically reject any accusations. Moreover, we believe that this topic should be discussed at the highest possible level, so there was an initiative to consider this topic, our initiative to consider the topic in the Security Council. We know that this initiative was blocked," he said.

Russian diplomats will continue to promote the topic on the agenda of the UN Security Council, as the topic is too serious, the spokesman added.

"The situation is certainly serious. And here, in fact, we would probably demand that many international leaders in particular do not rush to make statements, do not rush to sweeping accusations, but still that they request information from various sources and, at least listened to our arguments," he said.

