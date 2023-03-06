MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) The plans for the visit of Syrian President Bashar Assad to Russia will be announced at a set time, and not any sooner due to security reasons, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"As a rule, several official working visits are in preparation, this is an ongoing process that our international experts, ministries and departments are working on.

As you know, we will announce international visits at a set time, we will not do this sooner. Well, of course, there are certain safety rules when making a visit, so we are not in a hurry. We will report on everything in a timely manner," Peskov told a briefing.