Kremlin Says Poland Can Pose Threat to Territorial Integrity of Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Poland has long been an "unfriendly" country, it has become "hostile" in recent months, and can be a threat to the territorial integrity of Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier this week, Warsaw said that there will be no more borders between Poland and Ukraine, and the peoples of the two countries will be able to live together, "building together their common happiness and common strength."

"It is a fact that very, very hostile rhetoric has been emanating from Poland in recent months, it is traditional and (Poland) has not been friendly for a long time. But in recent months, it has become hostile. And the fact that Poland can pose threats to the territorial integrity of Ukraine is also obvious," Peskov told reporters.