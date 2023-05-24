UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Poland Hostile State After Statement On Preparation Of Hostilities In Belarus

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2023

Kremlin Says Poland Hostile State After Statement on Preparation of Hostilities in Belarus

Poland is a hostile and a Russophopic country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday when asked about Polish general Waldemar Skrzypczak's statement about preparation of hostilities in Belarus.

Skrzypczak, who is also a former deputy defense minister, has said that Poland is preparing for an armed coup in Belarus and proviting military support to the rebel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Poland is a hostile and a Russophopic country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday when asked about Polish general Waldemar Skrzypczak's statement about preparation of hostilities in Belarus.

Skrzypczak, who is also a former deputy defense minister, has said that Poland is preparing for an armed coup in Belarus and proviting military support to the rebels.

"Poland is a hostile state for us. I would go further, I would not call it unfriendly. Because, unfortunately, the Polish leadership is now literally going into hysteria of Russophobia ... Surely, Russia has obligations to ensure the security of Belarus, which we will do in the face of such an obvious threat," Peskov said.

