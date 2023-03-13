UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Politicization Apparent In Hollywood After 'Navalny' Documentary Wins Oscar

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Kremlin Says Politicization Apparent in Hollywood After 'Navalny' Documentary Wins Oscar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Hollywood also has elements of politicization, after a film about jailed Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny won Oscar for Best Documentary Feature.

"I can not judge the quality of this documentary, I have not watched it, so it would be illogical for me to say anything. Although I have not watched it, I assume that there is a certain element of politicization of the topic. Hollywood also does not shun sometimes the topic of politicization in its work, it happens," Peskov said in response to a question.

The 95th academy Awards was held on Sunday in Los Angeles, the United States.

The documentary "Navalny" by Canadian director Daniel Roher won the Best Documentary Feature Film Oscar.

Navalny was arrested in Moscow in January 2021, upon his arrival from Germany, where he received medical treatment for alleged poisoning in Russia. In February, a Russian court rescinded his suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple breaches of probation, and sentenced him to 2.5 years in prison. In March 2022, Navalny was sentenced to additional nine years in prison for fraud and contempt of court. Navalny pleads not guilty to all charges and considers his prosecution politically motivated.

