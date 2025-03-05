Kremlin Says 'positive' About Prospect Of Peace Talks With Ukraine
Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2025 | 04:10 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The Kremlin on Wednesday called it "positive" that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has declared himself ready for talks on ending the three-year conflict with Russia.
The Ukrainian leader said Tuesday he was "ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer" amid an unprecedented rift between Ukraine and key ally the United States.
"This approach is generally positive," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in answer to a question from AFP.
In an address to US Congress on Tuesday, President Donald Trump read aloud from a letter he said he had received from Zelensky in which he said he was ready for peace talks.
The Kremlin has repeatedly thrown doubt on whether it would hold talks with Zelensky.
On Wednesday, Peskov cited a decree passed by Zelensky that rules out direct negotiations with Putin.
The Ukrainian leader has since said on multiple occasions he would be willing to meet Putin -- but only after Kyiv and its Western allies agree a common negotiating position.
Moscow has also accused Zelensky of not being a legitimate leader, citing the expiration of his five-year mandate following his 2019 election as president.
Under Ukrainian martial law, elections are banned during wartime.
Zelensky's key European backers have supported the suspension of votes amid Russia's full-scale offensive, though Trump has falsely claimed the Ukrainian leader is widely unpopular at home and called on him to hold elections.
Trump announced a halt to US military aid to Kyiv this week following his clash with Zelensky in the Oval Office on Friday.
Fears are growing in Kyiv and across Europe that Trump is trying to force Ukraine to accept a peace deal largely favourable to Moscow.
Russia's troops meanwhile captured another small village in the Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, the defence ministry in Moscow said.
Though it captured more ground, the pace of Russia's advance slowed in February, according to an AFP analysis of US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) data.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025
26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November
Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU
Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site
EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability
Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism
Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines
Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations
Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025
Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi
Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
‘Research and Development in Radiological Protection’ white paper launched
More Stories From World
-
Kremlin says 'positive' about prospect of peace talks with Ukraine6 minutes ago
-
Trump says Zelensky ready for Russia talks, mineral deal16 minutes ago
-
Trump says Zelensky ready for Russia talks, mineral deal26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan showcases its rich tourism potential at ITB Berlin 202536 minutes ago
-
Ailing pope 'rested well' but misses start of Lent56 minutes ago
-
Belarus proposes hosting of Ukraine-Russia truce talks1 hour ago
-
Al Hilal lose Champions League last-16 first leg in Uzbekistan2 hours ago
-
Real Sociedad aim to increase Man United misery in Europa League2 hours ago
-
Australia readies as cyclone veers towards eastern coast2 hours ago
-
Syria FM says joining meeting of chemical weapons watchdog2 hours ago
-
Amnesty says Israeli attacks on Lebanon health sector should be probed as war crimes2 hours ago
-
Macron to address France over global 'uncertainty'2 hours ago