Kremlin Says 'positive' That Biden Wants To Continue Talks

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2022 | 03:24 PM

Kremlin says 'positive' that Biden wants to continue talks

The Kremlin on Wednesday said it was "positive" that US President Joe Biden wanted to continue talks on the Ukraine crisis, as Moscow said it was pulling back some of its troops from its neighbour's border

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :The Kremlin on Wednesday said it was "positive" that US President Joe Biden wanted to continue talks on the Ukraine crisis, as Moscow said it was pulling back some of its troops from its neighbour's border.

"It is positive that the US president is also noting his readiness to start serious negotiations," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

