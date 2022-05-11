UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Possibility Of Sweden, Finland Joining NATO Subject To Careful Analysis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Kremlin Says Possibility of Sweden, Finland Joining NATO Subject to Careful Analysis

The issue of possible NATO accession by Finland and Sweden is subject to careful analysis for Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) The issue of possible NATO accession by Finland and Sweden is subject to careful analysis for Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We monitor very carefully everything that is connected with actions that can change the configuration of the alliance near our borders.

This is the subject to a very, very careful analysis," Peskov told reporters when asked whether the Kremlin is following United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit to Finland that took place earlier in the day.

