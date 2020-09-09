UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says Potential Belarus-Russia Full Integration Is Not On Agenda

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 03:20 PM

Kremlin Says Potential Belarus-Russia Full Integration Is Not on Agenda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Potential full integration of Russia and Belarus is not on the agenda and will not be discussed during Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's upcoming visit to Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, a diplomatic source in Moscow told Sputnik that the visit was planned for September 14.

"There cannot be any merger or absorption as a result of the meeting. This is absolute madness. This will be an important visit, especially taking into consideration what Belarus experiences now.

You know that our countries are linked by a special partnership, we have compound allied relations," Peskov told reporters.

Every time Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Lukashenko, the two leaders always discuss trade, the economy, delivery of oil and gas, and integration within the Eurasian Economic Union, the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Union State, the spokesman added.

"They also exchange opinions on the central processes unfolding on the European continent, on the regional conflicts," Peskov went on to say.

