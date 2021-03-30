UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says Potential Provocations Ahead Of Parliament Vote Will Be Thwarted

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 10:30 AM

Kremlin Says Potential Provocations Ahead of Parliament Vote Will Be Thwarted

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured that potential provocations ahead of the upcoming elections to the lower chamber of the Russian parliament will be thwarted.

"Anyway, we will certainly see increased political activity, as election campaigns are always associated with discussion and debate, this is always an active period.

I have no doubt that if some provocations take place, they will be thwarted," Peskov told Russia's Argumenty i Fakty newspaper, asked if the Kremlin expects protests in the summer and in the fall in light of the elections.

