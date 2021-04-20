UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says Prague Is Trying To Act As Unpredictably, Aggressively As US Against Russia

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The Czech Republic is trying to act as aggressively and unpredictably in its relations with Russia as its "older friends from across the ocean" do, and this policy is detrimental for the bilateral ties, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"We certainly see Prague's behavior as absolutely groundless and destructive in terms of the bilateral relations. Of course, we believe that Prague's policy is deprived of any common sense. It does look like attempts to resemble older friends from across the ocean in these unpredictable and aggressive actions. We have such a feeling," Peskov told reporters.

