Kremlin Says Premature To Talk About Threat Of Sanctions Against Russian Banks

Published January 18, 2022 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) It is premature to talk about a threat of sanctions against Russian banks, as media speculations are often based on rumors, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing government sources, that the US and the EU ruled out the disconnection of Russian banks from the SWIFT system as an option for possible sanctions but were considering targeted economic sanctions against the largest Russian banks instead.

"Let us not rely on various media speculations, which are often based on nothing or based on some kind of rumor, in no way verified and unconfirmed. Let us focus on the official bodies of those countries that are addicted to sanctions," Peskov told reporters when asked whether the Russian authorities would support banks if sanctions were adopted against these banks.

