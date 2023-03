MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) There are currently no preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Turkey, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish media reported that Ankara is preparing for Putin's visit and it's details are kept in secret.

"No," Peskov said when asked if preparations for Putin's visit to Ankara are ongoing.