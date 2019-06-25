Kremlin Says Preparations Underway for Possible Putin-Trump Meeting at G20 Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) The Kremlin is preparing for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, that may take place on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"Indeed, the preparations are underway, we do not exclude that such a meeting may be held," Peskov said asked whether the Kremlin was preparing for Putin and Trump's talks.

He also confirmed that recent meeting between Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and his Israeli colleagues could be considered as the preparation for the talks between the Russian and US leaders.

In addition, Peskov noted that the US side had not demanded that Russia liberate the Ukrainian sailors as a precondition for the talks.