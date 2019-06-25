UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Says Preparations Underway For Possible Putin-Trump Meeting At G20 Summit

Umer Jamshaid 5 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 03:30 PM

Kremlin Says Preparations Underway for Possible Putin-Trump Meeting at G20 Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) The Kremlin is preparing for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, that may take place on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"Indeed, the preparations are underway, we do not exclude that such a meeting may be held," Peskov said asked whether the Kremlin was preparing for Putin and Trump's talks.

He also confirmed that recent meeting between Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and his Israeli colleagues could be considered as the preparation for the talks between the Russian and US leaders.

In addition, Peskov noted that the US side had not demanded that Russia liberate the Ukrainian sailors as a precondition for the talks.

Related Topics

Russia Trump Osaka Vladimir Putin May

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Slovenia on ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price announced for Friday

3 hours ago

More than half Pakistanis (53%) believe that indiv ..

3 hours ago

Quality Education For Orphans With Tecno Blue Chal ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Attack bares Houthis’ terrorist tende ..

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.